Arunachal:  on one day vaccination out reach session held at RGU

ITANAGAR: A one day Vaccination Out Reach Session (ORS) was organized by the Community Health Centre, Doimukh, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh at the Mini Auditorium in collaboration with the Health Centre of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU ) on 23.06.2021 (Wednesday) from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Programme was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Saket Kushwaha. In his opening remarks, he encouraged the denizens of Rajiv Gandhi University to come forward and vaccinate themselves to overcome the Covid-19 Pandemic.

He expressed his gratitude to the Health Department of Papum Pare District and Health Centre of the University for organizing the Programme in the University Campus. He also reiterated that the Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India entrusted all Central Universities in the country to organize Vaccination Programme in the university campus itself.

He opined that it is a great pleasure to note for the active participation of the university fraternity and thanked the Task Force Monitoring Committee for constant motivation and support to the university community during this Covid-19 Pandemic. In Today’s Vaccination drive around 200 employees and campus dwellers got themselves inoculated.

The response from the members of the university fraternity was overwhelming and the Vaccination Drive concluded successfully.