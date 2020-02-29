Arunachal: Training programme for Farmers on farm machineries

Pasighat

A training programme for the farmers on farm machineries like “Introduction, Repair and Maintenance of Tractor, Power tiller, Sprayer and Centrifugal pump” was conducted from 27-29th February, 2020 at College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat.

During the training programme, altogether 25 farmers from East Siang District and 22 farmers from Lower Dibang valley District were trained about the maintenance and repairing of farm machineries like farm tractor, power tiller, centrifugal pump and different types of sprayers and dusters which are frequently used for agri-horticultural operations.

The farmers had expressed their satisfaction regarding the importance of the training programme. The training was directed by Dr. Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik, Associate Professor & Head (Agricultural Engineering) and was inaugurated by Prof. B.N.Hazarika, Dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat.