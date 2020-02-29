Meghalaya: 1 killed in Violence over CAA, Curfew imposed in Shillong

Shillong

Curfew imposed in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya and mobile internet services suspended in six districts after a person died in clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act ( CAA ), officials said today.

According to police, clashes between the Khasi Students Union members and non-tribals broke out during anti-CAA and pro-ILP (Inner Line Permit) meeting held in Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district on Friday.

Mobile internet services ban started from Friday night for 48-hours, officials said. The districts are been East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi hills.

Curfew was imposed in Shillong and adjoining areas with effect from 10:00 pm of February 28 to 8:00 am of February 29, an official order said.

Since passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in December 8, the northeast states of India have seen their worst violence in decades. Later the violence spread countrywide, killing dozens.

According to the Citizenship Act makes it easier for non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.

The indigenous people of the northeastern states are worried that the entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.

Inner Line Permit is an official travel document issued by the concerned state government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. It is obligatory for Indian citizens from outside those states to obtain a permit for entering into the protected state.

Earlier, the protesters demanded that the ILP be implemented in Meghalaya after the Union home minister promised to extend the law to Manipur in December. ILP is in place in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.