Arunachal: Felix flags off Construction of Potin to Pangin Road

Ziro

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix today flagged off the Construction of Potin to Pangin Road Section of NH-13 Package 1 & 2 from (potin to pamluk) at ANYA Gate, Ziro.

Bamang Felix, in his speech informed to the public that the compensation amount as per the Fact Finding Committee report below the range of Rs.5 lakhs amount will be paid before 15th of March this year and an amount which is more than Rs. 5 lakhs will be paid 55 per cent of it within the month of March this year and the remaining amount will be paid on or before the month of August this year.

He directed DC Ziro to submit the details of the amount to be paid to genuine land affected within 12 hrs as per the Fact Finding Committee reports.

He also warns that if anyone be it the govt. servant or public found involved in any unlawful activities related to the highway will not be tolerated.

He appealed TSD, NES and frontal organizations of both Nyishi and Apatani community to play active role for timely completion of the highway project.

He also appreciated Mr Taba Tedir and Mr Taku Chatung who have surrendered compensation for cause of TAH.

He informed that Pema Khandu government has approved additional Rs 62.48 crores for payment of compensation as per the Fact Finding Committee Reports.

Moreover, he stated that the people who involved in compensation scam will not be spared and punished as per law.

Today’s flagged off ceremony 5 Cabinet Ministers namely Bamang Felix, Nakap Nalo, TabaTedir, Tage Taki, along with 6 LA’s namely TarinDakpe, Jikke Tako, Nyato Rigia, Taniya Soki, Rode Bui also attended.

All the ministers and MLA’s expressed serious concern over delay in the construction of TAH as it took twelve years to start construction of highway from Potin to Pangin. They emphasized the early completion of the road and appeal to the public of both Ziro-I and Ziro-II people to cooperate and support the project.