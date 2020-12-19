Arunachal: There is no differences between me and Nabam Rebia, says Tana Hali Tara

BALIJAN: Talking to media after an election campaign rally at Lengka in Balijan circle in Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara said that “ there is no difference between Tana Hali and Nabam Rebia, myself is representing the Doimukh constituency in legislative assembly while Rebia is representing the state Rajya Sabha. We both are doing our best effort for strengthening of BJP in Doimukh assembly, Papum Pare district and state as a whole”. he said.

Though several aspirants has applied for party ticket for panchayat election and those who have been given the tickets and are contesting the panchayat election from their respective area are our party candidate and are my candidate. Hali said.

Watch Video

There may be confusion among few people about not sharing of dais jointly during the election campaign in 14th Doimukh Assembly constituency, as we both have attended several election rally in various parts of constituency and district and to cover the whole area we have shared the location and due to which we both could not shared the platform jointly. He clarified.

“ I am, not involved in any anti party activities not I have any kind of information, however if anyone is involved the party will take strong action” . He said.

There is no division in the party and no party leaders are involved in the anti party activities. Hali said.

We both (Rebia and myself ) are campaigning for the party victory and hope almost all the party candidates will win the panchayat poll in Doimukh assembly constituency. Hali further said.

The party rally was address by MP (Rajya Sabha) Nabam Rebia, BJP secretary Ashok Sangchoju, Taring Teri, papum pare district incharge Libom Boje, district BJP President Tarh Tallung, district General secretary Nabam Sina, Balijan BJP ZPM candidate Tem PIka, Tana Tad, Kholi Sara among other also address the rally.