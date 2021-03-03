Arunachal: Team Bhediya meets CM Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- Before commencing the shoot for Dinesh Vijan’s horror- comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh the entire team met the Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Read This Also- Varun Dhawan to shoot “Bhediya” in Arunachal Pradesh

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a video while he was walking inside the private plane. In the video, the actor is seen shouting like a werewolf as he got into the ‘Bhediya’ avatar for his upcoming film. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “Woooo #BHEDIYA #arunachalpradesh Pranam.” Varun’s video left fans laughing and even his close friends, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor had hilarious reactions to Varun’s video.

Ayushmann dropped a comment and wrote, “Bhediya re bhediya re mera dil chura ke layi jaaa.” Arjun dropped a laughter emoticon in the comments. Later, Kriti also shared more photos from her, Varun and Abhishek’s journey to Arunachal Pradesh.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is a horror-comedy starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt.