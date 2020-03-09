Arunachal: Social Worker Rerin Yirang passes away at 79 

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

Rerin Yirang, a retired Extra Assistant Commissioner and a social worker passed away on Saturday at his Mirku village residence, Pasighat at around 5.30 PM after a brief period of illness whose last rites was held on Sunday among the visits of many people general administration, political parties, societies and families .

According to family sources, late Yirang was born on 28th August 1941 at old Lukku (Silluk) village under Mebo Sub-Division. He received his early education from Christian Mission School, Sadiya, Assam and then came back to Pasighat and studied up to Class 8th in the then High School, Pasighat (Present IGJGHSS, Pasighat).

Late Yirang had to leave his education then due to financial hardship and joined government service as VLW under NEFA administration, but however he didn’t give up and continued pursuing his rest of the education as private candidate and finally graduated from JN College Pasighat after finishing matriculation etc who was later promoted to AI.

Considering his hard work and sincerity he was absorbed in the General administration in the post of Circle Officer by Government of Arunachal Pradesh who was later promoted to the post of EAC in due course of seniority.

Late Yirang served the state under various capacities and at different places of the state with honesty and dedication who later retired during the year 1999 on superannuation and kept working for the societies like Adi Baane Kebang (pioneers), Yirang Welfare Society, Donyi Polo Central Gangging, Pasighat under active membership and also as advisory committee member.

He left behind his wife, two sons and five daughters including several grandchildren. Among his sons and daughters all are serving the state under various capacities and positions like Superintendent of Engineer, PWD, Sub-Divisional Officer, Extra Asst. Commissioner, teachers etc.