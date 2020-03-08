Arunachal: Pedung Archery tournament concludes

Bomdila

On eve of losar festival, Pedung Sports club organized 7th Edition of Pedung Archery tournament from 27th February to 7th March 2020 at Pedung Archery ground at Bomdila.

Additional Deputy commissioner Nafra Kesang Ngurup Damo graced the closing ceremony of the said tournament as a chief guest in presence of Colonel Anujoy Bhawmik commanding officer 2nd Arunachal scout, GB Pedung village Passang Monpa, Kesang Tsering and villagers of Pedung,.

Damo on his address appreciated to organizing committee and Villagers for preserving cultural and traditional sports. He further said that archery is a international game and advice to the gathering to encourage to the youth age between 15 years to 20 years to trained in a skillful manner, so that youth can compete it in state as well as in National and international level’

Further he advice to the gathering to always try to teach local dialect to your children so that they can preserve our local dialect.

Chairman of the organizing committee on his address appeal to all the team to maintain sportsmanship spirit and play lika a professional and we have to maintain traditional sports.

There are seven teams participated in this tournament. Closing match of the tournament was played between Pedung Archery Club and Takshang

Pedung Archery Club had scored 174 points and Takshang had scored 129 points thus the consequences of the closing match was won by Pedung Archery Club with 45 points difference. Topu Tsering adjudge as a Man of the final match by scoring 42 points and Dontang alias Tsering Tashi adjudge as a man of the tournament by scoring 113 points.

Prize money for Winner – Rs 80000, for Runner up – Rs 40000, for Best shooter of the tournament Rs 5000 and for best shooter of the match was Rs 1000.