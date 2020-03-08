Arunachal: Dwelling house of Gaon Bura gutted in fire mishap

Kimin

The Dwelling house of Upper Jumi village Goan Bura under Kimin circle today gutted in a devastating fire mishap.

The local youths leader of the area inform this daily that the dwelling house of the Goan Bura of Upper Jumi village gutted completely in the fire mishap today at around 11.40 this morning. All the house hold materials including kitchen materials, clothes, local ornament, motorcycle, food grain store.

Kimin former ZPM Bamang Yayu inform that she has visited the fire accident site and meet the victim and contributed a sum of Rs. 1 lakh as an immediate relief. She appeal the district administration and state government to provide relief to fire victim for the restoration and rehabilitation of the family.