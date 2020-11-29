Arunachal:  Siang Autumnal tea fest held at Donyi Polo tea estate

Pasighat ( By Maksam Tayeng ) An autumnal tea festival ‘Siang Autumnal tea fest 2020’ was organized at Donyi –Polo tea estate, Oyan here in East Siang district on Sunday which was attended by various tea growers of the district, especially of those around the Ruksin areas.

Besides the participation of various tea growers and Self Help Groups the tea festival was also attended by Ninong Ering, MLA 37th Pasighat West and former MLA and owner of Donyi-Polo Tea Estate, Omak Apang. As per Kaling Moyong, Assistant Manager of Donyi-Polo tea estate, Oyan, this Autumnal tea festival is organized every year during autumn season when pruning and maintenance of tea gardens begins. Moyong said that the tea gardens benefit many tea farmers/growers which is economically very viable to sustain the livelihood of many families.

While one of the member of Self Help Group from Mirem village under Bilat Circle, Osi Taying said that this Siang Autumnal tea fest gives them platforms to present their tea products and they learns lot about the technique of tea growing etc from staffs and officials from Donyi-Polo tea estate, Oyan. She said that the growing of tea is very beneficial which she learned in the last three years and she believes that tea gardening is a good income generating source.

While MLA Ninong Ering and Omak Apang appreciated the organizers of Siang Autumnal Tea Fest 2020 and hoped that such tea festivals should be continued with more participation of tea farmers/growers to exchange ideas, techniques and quality products of the respective tea gardens.