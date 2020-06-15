Arunachal: SDRF to launch search for boy who reportedly drowned in Pare river

Itanagar- The Papum Pare district police has requisitioned the chimpu based State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in search of the boy who reportedly drowned in Pare river on Saturday afternoon. The search operation will start from early morning on Tuesday.

Doimukh Police Station, OC, Inspector I Ete inform that “we have tried our best effort in last two days in search of the young boy who have been drowned on Saturday afternoon from Nonpu area of Doimukh circle. The search operation was held right from the Nonpu picnic spot area upto downstream in Assam till late evening of Sunday. But could not locate”. He said.

The parents, family members and others also were busy enough in search but no result was yielded till Sunday evening. However the NDRF did not participate on Monday and therefore the Papum Pare police has requisitioned the Chimpu based SDRF who will join the search operation on Tuesday early morning. Ete said.

It is to mention that a young boy of Class X has been reportedly drowned from Nonpu area in Pare river on Saturday afternoon when he alongwith his friend and two elder sister went there to get relax due to scorching heat.