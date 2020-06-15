Arunachal: Roing police seized 2 trucks loaded with illegal timber worth crores

Roing- Two truckloads of illegal timber worth crores seized by Roing Police while in transit from Koronu in Lower Dibang Valley District, informed Sanjay Kumar Sain, SP, Roing.

On 14 June, acting on a tip off, Sanjay Kumar Sain, SP, Roing, had dispatched a police team to apprehend the two trucks carrying illegal obtained timber from Chowkham.

Reportedly, the two 18 wheeler trucks bearing registration numbers AS-01-FC-9017 and AS-01-KC-6763, were intercepted on the spot by the police team. arresting the driver and handymen of both the trucks.

As per reports, when the police team was trying to bring the trucks to the Police Station, they were stopped by a group of people who tried to manhandle the police team threatening them with dire consequences if they did not release the seized trucks and arrested persons. However, on being reprimanded by the police team and learning that SP Roing was on his way to the spot along with back-up, they fled from there.

On interrogation, the apprehended driver and his handyman revealed that both the trucks were engaged for the work by some ‘Bhuyan Da’, who had directed them to load the trucks from Chowkham and to bring them to Meka Tinali at Roing, and await further instruction.

The trucks have been brought to the PS at Roing, and the seized timber is believed to be worth in crores.