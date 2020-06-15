 Arunachal: Assam Rifles apprehends 3 ULFA(I) cadres in Trirap

Chasa ( Tirap )- Troops of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Indian Army in an operation apprehended three cadres of ULFA(I) near Chasa village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh on June 14, informed in a press release issued by PRO defence. .

According to release, based on a specific input regarding infiltration attempt by ULFA(I) cadres into Indian territory, the troops launched a search operation in the area. During the operation three insurgents belonging to the proscribed group were apprehended.

The apprehended cadres have been identified as SS Sgt Maj Rajesh Lohan, SS Sgt Dokhotiya and SS Cpl Raju Morang Babul.

The troops also recovered two foreign made Point 32mm Pistols, three magazines, 39 live rounds of ammunition and three pairs of ULFA(I) formation signs during the operation.

It is suspected that the cadres were on the lookout to reach areas of Upper Assam for carrying out subversive activities. The apprehended individuals along with recovered stores have been handed over to Khonsa Police Station for further investigations.