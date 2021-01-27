Arunachal: Road Safety Awareness programme launched in Yupia

YUPIA- Under Road Safety Month’2021 programme District Transport Office, Papum Pare Yupia in collaboration with district administration and Police department launched the Road Safety Awareness programme with theme based on “Good Samaritan” at ITI Campus today.

Deputy Commissioner-Cum- Chairman District Road Safety Agency Pige Ligu graced the occasion as Chief Guest. While addressing the gatherings he congratulated a young “Good Samaritan” Nabam Nikum, resident of Seema Village, Sagalee who has been felicitated on the occasion and said that his good deeds will always inspires others to follow him and to help each other during the time of emergency.

He also spoke on good Samaritan law and said that it protects people from harassment on actions being taken by them to save life of the road accident victims and exhorted the students to be a good Samaritan thereby spreading the message of road safety norms and traffic rules to reduce violation of traffic rules and accidents.

He added that drink and driving and stray animals on the roads are major causes of road accidents and emphasised on need for raising awareness and educating the public. He also requested the State Road Safety Council to placed fund and logistic supports to District Transport Officer so that they can conduct road safety campaign smoothly besides that he also ask DTO to organise awareness campaign and ensure that it reaches every corner of the district.

Dr. Neelam Nega, Superintendent of Police who graced the occasion as guest of honour also spoke on humanity and its importance and said that one should always try to do good things for others and there is no better deed than providing services for humanitarian causes. He also lauded DTO and her team for their initiative and assured every possible assistance from police department.

Special Invitee NIT Yupia Director Professor P. Mohan who also spoke on the occasion briefly elucidate on ‘Good Samaritan Law’ and its various aspects. Resource person on the occasion Dr. Ani Siram, MD, Road Safety Lead Agency, Itanagar gave orientation on road safety measures and Good Samaritan law.

Good Samaritan Nabam Nikum also shared his experiences and expressed his gratitude to district administration and Transport department for recognising his effort of humanity. Students of ITI Yupia also presented a skit play on ‘ Good Samritan’.

Meanwhile Papum Pare District District Transport Officer Smti Yajum Lombi Yumlam informed that Department of Transport, Papum Pare team is going to conduct awareness campaign on road safety norms, traffics rules and to encourage the people to follow the concept of ‘Good Samaritan’ through skit play and jingles at Doimukh, Kimin, Sagalee and Balijan in next few days. SDO (Hq), HoDs, teachers, school children various schools, students of ITI Yupia, staffs of Transport department, Yupia attended the programme.