Arunachal: RGU gets full time Registrar and COE

Itanagar: Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) today fullfilled its long standing need for full time administrative officials when Dr. N.T. Rikam and Dr. Bijay Raji joined as full ttime Registrar and Controller of Examination respectively. Both have been appointed initially for a period of two years but it will be extendable up to five years.

Dr. N.T. Rikam has taken over the charge from Prof. Tomo Riba, Registarar (i/c) on the forenoon of 24th September and Dr. Bijay Raji took over the charge from Dr. David Pertin, COE (i/c) in the afternoon of the same day.

Dr. N.T. Rikam has earlier served as Principal, Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar. He had also served as Deputy Registrar in Rajiv Gandhi University during 2008-2009. Dr. Bijay Raji was earlier Principal (i/c), Daporijo Government College, Daporijo.