Arunachal: Papu nallah-Yupia road blocked again after massive landslide near sood village

Naharlagun- The Papu Nallah-Yupia road blocked again due to massive landslide near sood village at wee hours on Tuesday. Informed Highway Executive Engineer, Nani Tath.

Tath inform that due to heavy downpour the place located near Lower Sood village just hardly one Km away from Papu Nallah Yupia try junction on NH-713 (A) has got blocked again within a week. He said.

This is a vulnerable place on the stretch between Yupia and Papu nallah as we have experience road block during last year. There are heavy rainfall and the commuters need to remain alert while travelling during heavy rain and also at night.

Due to heavy rain there has been disaster and report of damage of surface communication from various places from Hollongi-Itanagar road, Yupia-Potin road and other places due to landslide. The department has pressed man and machine for immediate restoration but may take time.

That further appeal the commuters take the Nirjuli-Doimukh-Cola camp road to reach Yupia till the road is fully restored.