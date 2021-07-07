Arunachal- OWA celebrates 65th birth anniversary of Lt. Dr. Binny Yanga

ITANAGAR- To mark the 65th birth anniversary of founder Chairperson, Oju Welfare Association, (OWA) Padmashri Awardee Lt. Dr. Binny Yanga, a mass plantation drive was organized at Oju Mission School, (OMS) Pappu Nallah, Naharlagun, led by chairperson, Mrs Ratan Anya, dignitaries, Teaching and Non-teaching faculties of OMS, family members and well-wishers.

The mass plantation drive was graced by Mrs. Gumri Ringu, Chairperson, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), as the Chief Guest followed by Member Secy. Sh. K Lomi, Member Advocate Ngurang Achung and Mr. Y Taksing. Mrs Mamta Riba, Joint Secy. Health & Family Welfare and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), and Kameng Ringu, Chairman, Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) who is also the generous land donor of OMS.

During the mass plantation drive all types of fruit bearing plants were planted within the Oju Mission School campus beside several other ornamental trees/plants which would enhance the beauty and the greenery of the whole school campus.

All the dignitaries headed by Chairperson, APSCPCR lauded Smt. Ratan Anya, Chairperson, OWA who is behind the brain child of organizing the mass plantation drive.

Chairperson, OWA highlighted to the dignitaries and well-wisher who participated in the plantation drive that Lt. founder Chairperson, OWA was a nature lover and always loved greenery around the surroundings. And she further stated that it is the best way to pay tribute on her birth anniversary.

And such plantation drive shall be observed every year at various schools and localities within capital complex to mark her birth anniversary. Furthermore she said that it should be every individual’s responsibility to preserve and save the environment by planting trees. And every individual must come forward for such initiatives to preserve the nature and environment.