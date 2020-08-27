Arunachal: Ninong Ering raises issue of flash flood in Mebo, Pasighat and Ruksin

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : Congress MLA NInong Ering today raised the issue of flash flood in Mebo, Pasighat and Ruksin area which has caused massive damaged to property, roads and bridges and also soil erosion along the river Siang.

Lombo Tayeng also raised supplementary question to appeal the Water Resource Ministry for the same.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu while replying to the question raised by Ninong Ering said that it is a fact that the recent flash flood have created havoc in the state and have witness large scale damaged to various sector which include surface communication and also life and property.

‘I have information of the damaged due to soil erosion in the Siang basin also’. He said.

“ I have spoken to Ministry of Water Resource, GOI. A team of delegation is visiting the state in the 1st week of September during the Solung festival in Pasighat. I will visit New Delhi and meet the Union Water Resource Minister and will also join the team to Pssighat” Khandu said.

The team will visit Pasighat and Roing area and later in evening will disuses the issue. Khandu added.

CM further said that a proposal is being send to the ministry and discussion will be held at New Delhi in the matter.