Arunachal: NEFW conducts workshop on traditional folk song singing at Rasing village in Siang dist

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a bid to promote and carry forward the traditional folk songs of the Adi tribe of the state, a two days workshop on Adi traditional folk songs of ‘Banggo Benam’ and ‘Kongki Bote Goknam’ was conducted by the North Eastern Film World (NEFW), a registered NGO under Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh at Rasing village community hall (Dere) in Siang district on Monday and Tuesday.

The two days program was attended by the members of NEFW and the local youths of Rasing village in which experts in traditional folk songs from the Rasing village like Taro Taboh and Tagong Pajing of the same Rasing Village attended as resource persons for the workshop.

Banggo Benam is sung during the Adi traditional ritual of ‘Banggo Kungar nam’ performed at home after hunting or killing of wild animals to appease the god of animals especially during the Adi hunting festival of Dorung Giidi. While Kongki Bote Goknam used to be sung by ‘Kebang’ men or orators as a show of heroism and to boost up warriors during wars etc.

In the workshop, tune and singing style, choreographic body movement during singing of Banggo Benam and Kongki Bote Goknam as well as the Aabang (topics covered under Banggo Benam and Kongki Bote Goknam) were covered.

Materials and equipment required for Kongki Bote Goknam and during the ritual of Banggo Kungarnam were collected and the ritual was taught and performed practically under the guidance of the two resource persons.

The Chairman of the NEFW-cum-the District Art and Culture Officer in-charge of Siang District, Er. Ibrahim (Aiyiangrunam) Pajing addressed the participants and apprised them of the importance of one’s own art and culture.

He also urged the younger generations to have interests in taking part and learning their own folk songs and traditional rituals so as to prevent them from getting erased from this world. He stated that, “loss of one’s own culture is a loss of his own Identity”. Hence, Er. Pajing further urged upon each and every member of the society to take it as their own responsibility to protect, preserve and promote their own art and culture.

In the closing day, NEFW handed over certificates of appreciation to the resource persons and the participants of the two days workshop.