Itanagar: APLS observed 82nd Birth Anniversary of late Lummer Dai

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) has celebrated the 82nd Birth Anniversary of late Lummer Dai as calendar activity today at State Guest House Outer Hall here in Itanagar in an impressive manner amidst a huge gathering of literary lovers of different age groups. The programme is coined with conferring Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award for 2022 to Ms. Ajanta, prominent poet and writer.

The programme is graced by the Forest & Environment and Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung as the chief guest and Jnan Pujari, a Sahitya Akademi awardee poet as the guest of honour.

Other highlights of the programme is recitation competition of Hindi and English poems written by Arunachal poet Ms. Jamuna Bini and Ms. Subi Taba respectively among school students in the second session before concluding. The programme was started by paying floral tribute to the doyen of Arunachal Literature Lummer Dai’s portrait led by Mama Natung and followed by all the members present.

Earlier, Mukul Pathak, general secretary of APLS delivered a welcome speech while Miss Yater Nyokir highlighted the literary contributions of late Lummer Dai as keynote address. Ranju Dodum, senior journalist and columnist of The Hindu newspaper focused on the journalistic significance of late Lummer Dai and pioneering contributions in the field of journalism in Arunachal Pradesh.

In his address the chief guest Mama Natung has expressed his happiness for inviting him in the literary programme. He lauded the role and activities undertaken by APLS as torch bearer for creating conducive literary atmosphere for young generation and budding writers by offering a platform led by Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi.

He respectfully praises the contribution of Thongchi for spotting the writers and poets from different districts of the state. He has motivated and encouraged the rank and fields of APLS to continue the legacy of Lummer Dai through different activities for raising social consciousness and augmenting the literary atmosphere in the state.

He said, for the yeoman services undertaken by APLS the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and team Arunachal Pradesh will give appropriate patronage. Using this platform Natung gives clarion calls of the citizens to surrender airguns for protecting wildlife and biodiversity. He suggested to the audience to take a resolution not to eat wild meat.

Further he has put forward his valuable suggestion for documenting age old rich tradition, culture, customs, heritage and also to language for promotion and preservation and said that for this work the Govt. is ever ready for extending all sorts of cooperation. The guest of Honour Sahitya Akademi Awardee poet of Assamese literature Jnan Pujari recited his own poem entitled “Bandhutwar Kabita” instead of a formal lecture.

Ms. Ajanta is conferred Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award-2022 by the chief guest presenting a citation, book packet, a memento and cash of Rs. 10,000. Accepting the award awardee Ms. Ajanta requests the young members to continue the legacy of Lummer Dais and APLS.

In the second session the recitation competition is held in Hindi and English poems. The prize winners are Miss Anu Mandal (1st, KV-1, Itanagar), Miss Ananya Mishra (2nd VKV Itanagar) and Shristi Chetry (3rd KV-1, Itanagar) in Hindi and Miss Asinam Tamut (1st KV-2, Itanagar), Miss Meghali Bhuyan (2nd KV-1, Itanagar) and Kartavya Kattel (3rd KV-1, Itanagar) in English.

In presidential speech, Shri Batem Pertin, executive president of APLS presided over the celebration in absence of Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi who is now in Mangaldoi, Assam to receive the Lummer Dai Sahitya Bota conferred by Asom Sahitya Sabha.

Pertin briefed on the life of Late Lummer Dai and his contributions in the arena of literature and journalism. Tokong Pertin, Adviser of APLS moved the vote of thanks. Among executive members Henker Rokam Bado, Nani Kojin, R N Koley were present in the celebration.