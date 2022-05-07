Arunachal: Meeting of Core Committee for Unsung Heroes held in Namsai

NAMSAI- Meeting of the Core Committee for Unsung Heroes was held at District Secretariat, Namsai under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein here today.

Deputy Chief Minister said that the present Govt is committed to all round development of the State with more emphasize on human resource development of the State. He said with this motive, State Govt has been supporting and providing logistic support to the Central Universities in the State like RGU, TRIHMS wherever possible.

He further said that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov’ has given us a good opportunity for writing our own history. He advocated for setting up a research shell in Rajiv Gandhi University through which they can conduct research on various aspects of the State. He said that a theatre show on unsung heroes will be played during the year-long celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as a tribute to unsung heroes.

Other members also actively participated in the meeting and made a threadbare discussion for befitting celebration of the unsung heroes. It was decided that 15 days festival will be observed to celebrate the unsung heroes wherein theatre shows, exhibitions on unsung heroes, literary activities and cultural items will be parts of the festival.

A resolution was adopted to convert Siddharth Hall, Itanagar into a State-of-the-art theatre hall while giving an indigenous touch for which a budget of Rs 8 crore has already been announced in the Annual Budget 2022-23.

The meeting also decided to have a museum of freedom fighters in the State and also propose to make State’s Freedom Fighters a part of the National Museum in Gujarat too. The committee also resolve to have a war memorial in a designated place and to preserve and protect the existing war sites.

The meeting was attended by Tai Tagak, Advisor to Chief Minister, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai, Dani Salu, Secretary Transport cum Member Secretary, R K Sharma, DC Namsai, Prof Amitava Mitra, Pro Vice-Chancellor RGU, Prof S K Choudhuri, Dean cum Faculty of Social Justice, Prof Ashan Riddi, Nodal Officer cum HoD (History) and Riken Ngomle, Assist Professor, National School of Drama cum Director, Arunachal Ek Safarnama.