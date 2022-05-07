Arunachal: SDO Eving Yirang passes away, YWS mourns his untimely demise

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Yirang Welfare Society (YWS) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of Eving Yirang who was serving the state government as a Sub-Divisional Officer at Parbuk. Late Yirang breathed his last at around 5 AM on 5th May 2022 after a prolonged illness at his own residence at Meka village near Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district.

In a condolence message, YWS has deeply mourned the sudden and untimely demise of late Eving Yirang, APCS (Sr. Grade) officer. “We express our deep condolences for the irreparable loss and we pray to almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and give enough strength to the bereaved family members and relatives to stand against the hours of sorrow”, said NWS in a statement.

Late Yirang was born on 10th November 1966 at Silluk village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang district. He did his higher secondary schooling from Roing and graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

As per Yirang’s family members, he first joined the government services in the police department as Sub-Inspector and served at Longding. But later he was appointed to the post of Circle Officer and got promoted to EAC and finally as SDO at the time of his demise.

Late Yirang is survived by four daughters, one son and wife.