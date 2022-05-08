Arunachal: APSPA East Siang appeals MLA, DC Pasighat to address their basic grievances

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners Association (APSPA) East Siang district unit today conducted its 4th general body meeting at ABK conference hall here at Pasighat in which Kaling Moyong, MLA 38th Pasighat East attended as Chief Guest and Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat attended as Guest of Honour.

In the general body meeting, APSPA-ESD, President, Bodong Yirang welcomed all the government service pensioner members who attended the meeting despite some of them being too aged, while General Secretary, Onik Moyong explained the aims & objective of the meeting before the guests and members. Most of the speakers of the meeting who had served the state government under various capacities to the ranks of commissioners, Dy. Commissioners, Addl. Dy. Commissioners, Director and Jt. Directors shared their grievances and hurdles before the MLA and DC Pasighat and sought government attention to help them at this stage of life after service.

The team APSPA-ESD also handed over a 2 points memorandum to the MLA and DC which was read out by Kaling Koyu, Vice President, APSPA-ESD. The 2 points memorandum includes introduction of welfare measures for the pensioners by opening separate counters for senior citizens in Banks, Post office, hospitals and state transport & Bus counters etc. and arrangement of plots of land in Pasighat for the office of APSPA-ESD.

On the part of Pasighat MLA, Kaling Moyong and Tayi Taggu, DC, Pasighat, both assured the APSPA-ESD team to address their genuine 2 point memorandum request. While Moyong has committed to visit the various establishments like Banks, Post offices, Hospitals etc by Monday along with DC, Pasighat to address the pensioners requests, but on the part of plot of land arrangement for pensioners’ office, he asked DC, Pasighat to look into it as deem possible.

Meanwhile, the team APSPA-ESD also observed a 2 minutes silence over the demise of Late Obyak Ering during the end of the meeting as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Late Obyak Ering was a younger brother of Late Dr. Daying Ering, former union Dy. Minister and father of present Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering.