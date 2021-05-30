Arunachal: Lt Gen Anil Chauhan relinquishes command of Eastern Command

NEW DELHI- Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command superannuates on 31 May 2021 after 40 years of service in the Indian Army. Prior to taking over the Eastern Army, the General officer was Director General of Military Operations at New Delhi.

As Director General of Military Operations, the General Officer was the main architect of ‘Op Sunrise’ under which coordinated operations were conducted by Indian and Myanmar armies against insurgent groups operating near the border between two countries. He was also involved in planning of the Balakot Surgical Strikes including post strike management of the escalation along Indo-Pakistan Border.

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command took over the reins of Eastern Army on 01 Sep 2019 from Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane who moved to Delhi as the Chief of Army Staff.

The insurgency situation in the North Eastern States witnessed a major decline during the General Officer’s tenure, resulting in reduced foot print of Indian Army from a number of North East states.

Under his stewardship, the Eastern Army also demonstrated its prowess and will to safeguard national interests along the Indo-China Border. This period also saw significant stepping up of infrastructure development in the border areas.

The General Officer’s service to the nation has been recognised by the Government by awarding of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Post his retirement the Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command intends to settle down in Dehradun and dedicate time to writing on security related matters.