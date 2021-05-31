Helping Hands plans to be pan-India NGO- Robin Hibu

ITANAGAR- The Helping Hands, in its virtual review meeting on Sunday chaired by its president Robin Hibu, took few momentous decisions to make it a pan-India NGO, Informed Robin Hibu.

Hinting about ignorance of many people about the Helping Hands experienced during his recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, when Dr Kalom Jamoh called for adequate publicity for the masses to know its good deeds across the country, media consultant Pradeep Kumar suggested to involve members of news agencies ANI, PTI, UNI and press clubs of NE states.

While accepting the proposal, Hibu, the first IPS officer of Arunachal & present Delhi Police special commissioner, mooted the idea of expanding counselling services in finance, health, legal and education sectors. Students intending to go for coaching for higher studies and lucrative services would come under education sector.

He pinpointed the name of Gaurav Raj Thakur and CA Akash Sharma as micro and fiancé counselors, Dr Lira Sangtam, Dr Kalom Jamoh & Dr Suman Bhardwaj as health counsellors and advocate Daniel Lingdoh (Supreme Court) and Rajesh Narang (high court) as legal counselor

Hibu sought suggestions when CA Sharma pointed out that the proposed video on Helping Hands activities is yet to take shape. Kumar called for making it emotional with video footage of mortal remains of NE people who die in cities being sent by air to their native places for last rites.

When Thakur said that the fund collection drive is yet to gain momentum and only Rs 2.4 lakh has been collected so far, Kumar suggested that the above video should be made soon and presented to whoever is asked for help as ‘seeing is believing’. Thakur also said that the target to collect Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh is becoming a herculean task, Kumar said there is no dearth of good Samaritans and committed efforts are needed. Helping Hands co-founder Manish Sisodia informed about managing Rs 15 lakh donation.

Hibu also lauded Thakur’s efforts to seek donation from Abu Dhabi which though did not materialize for some reasons. Apprehending that lack of registration could be the reason, Kumar sought status of Helping Hands’ registration under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010.

CA Sharma informed about satisfactory progress including green signal from Nirman Bhawan which Hibu termed as praise worthy. He also suggested noted fashion designer Jenjum Gadi for decent designs for tie and T-shirt for members.

Besides proposing a gate together of all members and their family tour to Lakshadweep or Daman and Diu Island post-COVID-19 pandemic, Hibu, however, cautioned all about possibility of third wave for which a though plan should be chalked out about requirements for ambulance, burial etc.

Expressing shock about a NE woman and a young man who had committed suicide for failure to meet their both ends in cities, Hibu informed about receiving SOS calls from Arunachal’s Doimukh and Namsai. Kumar suggested to develop a network of all officers of NE state Govts posted in liaison offices across India as ‘Hum hey na’ to keep tab of NE people either working or studying.

On proposed rock concert involving top NE artists, Hibu informed its progress, including opinion of Ziro Music Festival co-founder Bobby Hano, but said it would be wise to make it a grand show in any NE state capital post-COVID.

On suggestion of Thakur for a weekly news bulletin for Heling Hands, Hibu entrusted the responsibility to Kumar being a senior journalist. He also informed that MoUs would be signed soon to start Helping Hands chapter in Nagaland and Manipur as voluntary offers have come from notes social workers.