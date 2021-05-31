Arunachal: PCV launches, 108 Ambulances flag off in Tawang

TAWANG- Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine ( PCV ) was launched at KDS District hospital Tawang by Dr.Wangdi lama DMO in presence of Dr.N. Namshum MS and DRCHO/DIO Dr. Rinchin Neema, Doctors and other health deptt staffs.

leki Gombu ZPC and RD Thungon ADC Jang launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine ( PCV ) followed by flag off ceremony of 2 nos. of 108 ambulance dedicated in service to people of 3 Jang Mogto sub division at CHC Jang ,one of the ambulance will cover Mago Thingbu and Lhou circles while the other one will serve people of Mogto and Bongkhar circle informed Addl. DC Jang RD Thungon before flagging off the ambulances. The people of area present on the occasion expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for providing these ambulances.

Similarly PCV was launched at CHC Lungla by SMO Dr.Tsering Penjor.

At KDS District Hospital Tawang the Vaccine launching Programme was followed by pledge taking to quit and not to use any kind of tobacco products on the occasion of World No tobacco day by all staffs n doctors.

The PCV at Mogto circle Headquarters was launched by Circle Officer, Mogto Dorjee wangchu in presence of health staff and GB Mogto.