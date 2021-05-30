Arunachal: Kra Daadi DC inspects Joram-Koloriang Trans Arunachal Highway works

PALIN- Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner, Higio Tala, inspected the ongoing works of the Joram-Koloriang Trans Arunachal Highway near 5 KM between New Palin and Old Palin along the NH-713 under Package Number 4.

Later, he held a meeting with the representatives of NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) and EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractors.

When enquired by the DC, both NHIDCL authorities and contractors blamed the lack of public cooperation and incessant rainfall as reasons for slow progress of work.

The DC asked the executing agency to report any kind of unnecessary hurdles created by the public to the district administration. He assured them that such cases will be dealt with iron hands.

Earlier, the DC along with a team of Admin Officers had also visited the ongoing works at Package Number 3 of the same route. He expressed his displeasure over the slow progress of this stretch and directed the executing agency to expedite the work.

Laying of GSB (Granular sub base) must be prioritised particularly at those portions of the road which have been causing maximum blockades for smooth traffic flow, he instructed further. He also suggested the contractors to engage more tools and machineries for timely completion of the project.