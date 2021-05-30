Arunachal: AAPWU East Siang Unit distributes ration items to students from other districts

PASIGHAT– ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In view of restrictions of public movement due to surge of covid cases here in East Siang district, the All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union (AAPWU) East Siang district unit affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh distributed ration items to students from other neighbouring districts staying here at Pasighat on Friday and Saturday.

Total of 521 students from Upper Siang, Siang, West Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Shi-Yomi, Lower Siang, Leparada, Longding, Kara Dadi, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Papum Pare, Lohit, Tirap, Changlang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Pakke Kesang districts of Arunachal Pradesh including students from other states like Assam and Odissa studying in Pasighat at colleges like JNC, Pasighat, Doying Gumin College etc were given the rations.

The team AAPWU led by its President, Mipet Tayeng along with its other executive members like Ajoy Saroh, Pasony Lego, Abing Mengu and others distributed the ration to the students on their personal capacity arranged by Mipet Tayeng. Ration items like rice, potatoes, magis, eggs and mustard oils were given to the students from other districts of the state as they can’t reach out to their parents due to covid related restrictions and regulations in the district and across the state.

It is noteworthy to mention that six students from Assam and one from Odissa were also among the students who received the rations from the team AAPWU. While distributing the ration items, AAPWU President, Mipet Tayeng said that, the union is in close observation of the covid situation and many students pursuing their studies here at Pasighat from other districts were facing hardship of getting rations.

“Keeping in view of the genuine need of help in the form of ration, we decided to help the students from other districts, but we didn’t help our own students from East Siang district, as our students being in the home district can manage ration by themselves from their homes.

By trying to help the students from other districts, it’s my heartiest appeal to these student communities to concentrate in their studies while maintaining the SoPs and other covid related guidelines and orders issued by the district administration. The best gift and return that they can give to their parents is to excel in their academic studies”, added Tayeng.

Earlier on Friday, the sanitation workers of Pasighat Municipal Council were also provided with juices at their respective duty places within the Pasighat township area while spreading awareness on covid guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing etc.