Arunachal: Two Day National Webinar conducted by SCCZ and NAAC

ZIRO- A two-day National Webinar on “A Vision for Quality Higher Education through NEP 2020 and Revised NAAC Process” organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ), in collaboration with National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru, concluded here today.

The National Webinar was attended by about 90 participants made up of academicians, research scholars, educational administrators and other stakeholders in Higher Education.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, was the Chief Guest for the Inaugural Session. In his address, he underlined the importance of NEP 2020 and NAAC in the present scenario of Higher Education in India.

The Webinar comprised of four technical sessions chaired by a resource person each.

The first Technical Session focused on “Teaching-Learning in Higher Education”, Prof. S. M. Sungoh, Department of Education, NEHU was the Resource Person.

The Second Session on “Research and Publication Ethics in Pursuit of NEP 2020” was chaired by the Resource Person Prof. R. C. Parida, Director, IQAC, RGU, Doimukh.

The third Session dealt with “Best Practices in Higher Education” for which Prof. V. N. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Arunodaya University was the Resource Person.

The Fourth Technical Session highlighted the “Revised NAAC Assessment and Accreditation Process”. Dr. Sujata P. Shanbhag, Adviser and Regional Coordinator of North Eastern Region, NAAC, Bangalore was the Resource Person.

All the Technical Sessions began with a Keynote Address by the respective Resource Persons and was followed by Paper Presentations. In all 13 papers on various themes relevant to the Webinar were focused upon by the Paper Presenters.

All the sessions were conducted with utmost intellectual vigour. A flurry of queries during each session was a testament to the interest held by the participants in the deliberations. The feedback from the participants regarding the seminar was positive.

This effort by SCCZ was lauded by the participants, who said that the webinar was particularly helpful to them as it had not only augmented their knowledge on the NEP 2020, but had also provided them with useful insights for NAAC Accreditation process. Saint Claret College, Ziro, hopes to organize many more such beneficial events in the future.