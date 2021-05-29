Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim to Witness Heavy Rains on Monday

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh will witness isolated heavy rainfall on Monday, While the Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya are particularly likely to experience heavy showers at isolated places from Sunday to Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the humid southerly winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal are likely to strengthen, and they will produce fairly widespread to widespread rains and thunderstorms over Northeast India from Sunday onwards.

In view of these predictions, the IMD has issued a yellow watch over the entire Northeast region from Sunday to Tuesday, with the advisory urging residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.

As for Arunachal Pradesh, heavy rains will be focused on the districts of West Kameng, East Kameng, Papumpare, Upper Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley and Lohit on and around Monday.

The wet weather will also bring down the mercury levels in the region, and therefore, the maximum temperatures will remain below normal in this forecast period.