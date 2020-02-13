Arunachal:  Khandu urges people to cooperate with the govt in the development process

Taliha

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the people of Upper Subansiri to cooperate with the government in the development process. He was addressing a public meeting with the locals of Taliha constituency here at Kodak village in presence of Minister of State (Independent) for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, Taliha MLA Nyato Rigia, Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui and Daporijo MLA Tanya Soki.

Addressing the public meeting , he said due to various compensation issues, many important road projects in the district are pending. He said smooth connectivity to Itanagar and construction of road from Taliha to Tato were being delayed due to compensation issues.

Chief Minister said people of western Arunachal should learn from eastern Arunachal where development is prioritized over seeking compensation. He said community apex bodies has been very effective in solving compensation issues and also in convincing people to not hamper development process by demanding compensation.

Similarly, community apex bodies in western Arunachal can play effective role in expediting the development process. Chief Minister said the state government always look upon community apex bodies for its assistance in development.

He further said Arunachal has huge potential in sectors of hydro, Agriculture, mines and minerals but couldn’t be utilized to its full potential because of our own weakness to overcome shortcomings in policy decisions, bureaucracy and in exerting political will. He urged for cooperation of local MLAs and govt officers in realizing the state’s full potential.

Chief Minister also requested the local MLAs to prioritise schemes and called for a robust planning process. He informed that funds under MLA will be increased so that development in respective constituencies can be boosted.

Responding to public demand, Chief Minister assured for a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya School for Upper Subansiri district. He also assured state govt would take up matter relating to expediting works on Tato-Taliha road by BRO.

Chief Minister also said an all party meeting will be called soon to decide whether the upcoming panchayat election will be fought on non-party basis. He said the decision will be taken as per the outcome of the meeting.