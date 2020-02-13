Arunachal: Meeting convened on traffic management at Seppa

Seppa

In a bid to institutionalize a proper traffic management system in and around Seppa Township, ADC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla today convened a coordination meeting with police and transport departments and all other stakeholders here at DC Office, Seppa.

Stating that traffic management could be resolved through behavioural management, ADC Abhishek appealed the people to take picture of vehicles violating traffic rules for endorsement of necessary action as per MV rules.

In order to avoid traffic congestion in the township, ADC suggested for restriction of entry of all commercial goods vehicles, heavy or medium, into the township for loading and unloading during peak hours and directed the police department to strictly implement the order at the latest by 17th of this month. He also suggested for adoption of one-way traffic movement system, particularly during peak hours.

Suggesting for creation of traffic safety fund under road safety guidelines, ADC Abhishek stressed the police department for conduct of regular MV checking. He also urged them to make the traffic signal installed near Deewana Hotel, Seppa functional.

Informing about recent removal of illegal encroachments in and around the Seppa Township by DA, ADC Abhishek suggested for using of some of the vacant lands as parking place.

For proper parking system, ADC informed that the district administration is planning to use some of the vacant lands recently created by removal of illegal encroachments by the DA as parking sites. He directed the land department to identify such vacant land at Type III colony and urged the DUDA to develop the same into parking site for private vehicles.

Suggesting for conduct of similar kind of meetings in regular interval, ADC urged all stakeholders to cooperate and coordinate to institutionalise a proper traffic management system in the Seppa Township.

CO Pooza Sonam Natung, DTO N. Doka, DL&RSO Pudom Taku, SI Fecha Lingfa, EKCC&I President Tasang Taku, AEKDSU President Chakang Yangda and representatives of various organisations and other govt. officials were also present and took part in the discussion.