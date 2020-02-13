Arunachal: Chowna Mein inspects flood protection works at Alubari

Namsai

Committed towards welfare of his people and development of state, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, took stock of progress of various on-going projects in his constituency today.

Chowna Mein inspected the flood protection works being carried out at Alubari and took physical assessment of the PMGSY road connected from BRO Road to Mabira village. He also took the status of electrification works carried out under Saubhagya schemes in Chongkham.

Stressing on strict adherence of timelines, the DCM directed the concerned officials for proper utilization of resources in a time-bound manner to ensure holistic and sustainable development of the constituency.

Mein stressed for ensuring transparency in the working and asked the officers to adopt cost efficient methods for quality work and exhorted upon them for close monitoring of ongoing projects.