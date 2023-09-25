Arunachal: Indian Army’s Vibrant Village Initiatives in East Kameng

SEPPA- In a remarkable display of dedication to fostering socio-economic development in the region, the Indian Army has conducted various programs to promote Vibrant Village Program (VVP) in Bameng, Khenewa and Chayangtajo in collaboration with District administration of East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The program mainly focused on Information Technology (IT) training workshop, career counselling session to students, Agro-tourism Training, Homestay and Hospitality Guidance, Agnipath Scheme Career counseling and information on various governmental schemes.

Also Read- Amit Shah launches Vibrant Villages Programme in Kibithoo

A comprehensive lecture on beneficial schemes by the Government of India shed light on the numerous avenues of support available to the people. The Agro-Tourism training and homestay development and hospitality workshop opened doors to a new world of opportunities for locals interested in harnessing the potential of their natural surroundings for tourism and hospitality ventures.

With all these diverse array of activities, the aim was nurturing not just the skills but also the aspirations of the community. These sessions provided invaluable insights and guidance to the talented young students and the general Public.

Also Read- Nodal officer for Vibrant Village Programme visits Zemithang

The local response to this initiative has been nothing short of heartwarming. The people brimming with happiness and delight, enthusiastically participated in all the activities, showcasing their unwavering support for such transformative endeavours.

It is evident that these initiatives have ignited a spark of optimism and ambition in the hearts of the local population, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous Vibrant Villages in interior parts of the country.