Arunachal: Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates newly upgraded Tezu airport

TEZU- Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the newly upgraded Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district on Sunday.

The airport has been upgraded with a new terminal building, an extended runway and a modern apron. Jyotiraditya Scindia said the airport was a result of the commitment and determination of Prime Minister Modi.

The minister said that the airport, which has a capital investment of Rs 170 crore and a 40,000 square foot area would bring strategic importance and prosperity to the Northeast region, which now has 17 airports compared to nine earlier before 2014.

“It happened because of the commitment and determination of Prime Minister Modi. The Northeast region had only nine airports; today there are 17 airports. This connectivity will bring strategic importance and prosperity. An airport is a medium for bringing economic activity to the region,” he said after inaugurating the revamped Tezu airport as quoted by news agency ANI.

The inauguration event was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, the Civil Aviation Minister of the state, Airports Authority of India (AAI) member AK Pathak, local MPs, and MLAs among other senior government officials.

According to AAI officials, the terminal will be able to handle 300 passengers at peak hours and two ATR aircraft at the same time. The length of the runway is 1,500 meters. The terminal also showcases the local art and culture of the region.

Tezu Airport was operationalised in 2018 under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airport is currently connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal, and Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air and Flybig airline.