Itanagar: 3 injured, 3 vehicle damaged in road accident near Vivek Vihar

Itanagar: Three person injured and three vehicle damaged in a road accident on NH-415 in city, near Vivek Vihar on Friday night while one stated to be in serious condition. Informed Itanagar OC Phasang Simi.

Simi inform that a cement loaded Tata truck bearing registration No- AS 12 E 7493 was coming from Banderdewa towards Gopur Tinali for unloading meet with an accident. During the accident the truck hit a three whealer autorskchaw bearing registration AR 02 A 2758 and then to a Scorpio bearing registration No- AR 01 L 2393, while negotiating the turning downside road. Both the Autprickshaw and Scorpio were coming from opposite direction. He said.

There were four person in the autorockshaw out of which 1 sustain serious injury breaking his 5 ribs and admitted at TRIHMS, Naharlaugun and under treatment, while other two person has received minor injury. There was three person in the Scorpio wherein the rider/owner also received injury. OC said.

In first instance it seems that overloading may the main reason of the accident but It is a matter of investigation. He said. In the meantime a case has been registered and the driver and his asstiant has been arrested and the vehicles are being removed from the scene so that it does not obstruct the free flow of the traffic of the highway. OC Added.