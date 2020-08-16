Arunachal: maintain brotherhood and support Naga peace talks- TCLPeF

ADVERTISEMENT

Changlang: In a press statement the Tirap Changlang Longding People’s Forum (TCLPeF) appeal every citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to maintain brotherhood and support Naga peace talks which was lingering for many decades and demand to bring permanent peace in the insurgency affected Tirap Changlang and Longding(TCL) district and in the state of Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

Peace is indispensable for every citizens and for the development of entire nation. With this very sole objectives all the stakeholders and the Government of India are leaving no stone unturn to achieve the peace solution at an earliest possible, forum stated.

The forum further stated that ” We the proud Naga tribes of Tirap Changlang and Longding (TCL) hereby reiterated that we are Nagas by culture, origin and by birth. People of aforesaid three district always want peace from unabated insurgency and counter insurgency activities. Due to violence emanated from insurgency and counter insurgency many precious lives and property have been loss” .

Public are living in uncertainty and fear psychosis since the imposition of Arm Forces Special Power Act-1958 (AFSPA) in these three district causing collateral damage of civilians.

Henceforth to halt the violence, peace negotiation is much prerequisite that can only be resolved through Indo-Naga Peace Talk between the Government of India and various Naga Political Groups(NPGs) by finding permanent and sustainable peace solution in then region. TCLPeF stated.

Reacting on the recent development, the Forum stated that ” Now when everything is going to be resolved through Indo-Naga Peace Talk, why few Organization are feeling so insecure and restless, forum stated ? the unwarranted statement which holds no water and base can be treated as misleading which should be refrained by these organisations . Such statement without base and reason rather create social disharmony amongst the peace loving citizens, the forum stated.