Arunachal: ABK academic block extends book grand to GHSS Ruksin for being selected as state’s best performing school

Pasighat: ( By-Maksam Tayeng )- Sharing their happiness over proud feeling on Government Higher Secondary School, Ruksin here in East Siang District getting selected as the Chief Minister’s best performing school of the state, the Academic Board Adi Baane Kebang on behalf of Adi Baane Kebang and entire Adi community extended their profound greetings and joys and visited the school on Thursday and handed over a cash amount of Rs. 30,000 as a book grand.

The team ABK was led by Secretary General, Okom Yosung along with its district unit office bearers including Academic Boad East Siang Member, Dr. Temin Payum. In a formal meeting in the school meeting hall, the ABK office bearers deeply admired the good work of team GHSS Ruksin led by Principal, Tajong Padung. The achievement of GHSS Ruksin is the outcome of the dedicated team effort of the school fraternity by the dedicated teaching and admin staffs despite many challenges, said team Dr. Temin Payum, Academic Board ABK Member.

While handing over the cash assistance as book grand, Okom Yosung, Secretary General ABK reiterated that, ABK is very proud of the achievement of the school which has brought laurel and pride for all which is in accordance with the policy adopted by the Adi Baane Kebang for promoting and supporting education in the Adi belt. Yosung also congratulated GHSS Bolung, Lower Dibang Valley, GHSS Pangin, Siang District and GHSS Mechuka, Shi-Yomi district. On his part, Talut Siram, ABK East Siang Unit Secretary also personally praised the good work of Principal, Tajong Padung who has also taught Siram during school days and today Siram is also a teacher.

Meanwhile accepting the book grand of the Academic Board ABK on behalf of ABK, GHSS Ruksin Principal Padung said that, this encouragement will go a long way in promoting the education of the school. “We are very thankful for team ABK especially the Academic Board Secretary, Dr. David Gao and ABK Secy. General, Okom Yosung, as team ABK has been very supportive and instrumental in the journey of GHSS Ruksin achieving the new height and name across the state”, added Principal, GHSS Ruksin.