Arunachal: Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted, 2 held in Roing

Roing

Roing Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and arrested two perons on Thursday. Police also seized a huge quantity of illegal arms, SP, Sanjaya Kumar Sain said.

Describing the details SP informed that “Working on an input of an illegal arms factory in the area Roing Police team set a trap for the mastermind behind the operation Kamge Taid by posing as customers for an illegally manufactured 12 bore gun”.

Before the deal could go final and he could be nabbed in the act suspicion arises in the mind of the said suspect Lamge Taid leading to a skirmish which was followed by exchange of fire between the two parties.

Roing Police Team led by SP Sanjay Kumar Sain fought fire with fire bravely and managed to overpower the alleged accused Kamge Tait leading to his arrest and subsequent recovery of two illegally made weapons and few live rounds, SP said .

Then upon his interrogation the police team also managed to bust the makeshift weapons factory at his village and subsequent recovery of two more weapons along with several line rounds. Also the said search operation lead to the arrest of the other accomplice and the brother of Kamge Taid one Sabal Taid.

A diary was also recovered from the possession of the accused which reveals that he has manufactured and sold around 20 guns till date out of which four have been recovered and the police team are on the verge of recovering more guns which have been sold in the neighbouring state.

The Police Team led by SP Sanjay Kumar Sain, consisting of DySP (HQ) Ringu Ngupok, Assistant Commandant 186th Bn CRPF Pawan Kumar, Reserve Inspector R.K Mishra, OC Shantipur Sushant Saurabh Jha, CC D-Coy 5th IRBn Raju Tayeng, SI Subhash Medhi, OC SN Puran Tamang and others conducted this massive operation in and around the villages of Paglam circle leading to the uncovering of an illegal weapons chain and the arrest of manufacturer and seller of illegal arms identified as Kamge Taid and Sabal Taid.

As of now a total of two arrests have been made in the case with recovery of three illegal 12 bore guns, one country made pistol and eight live cartridges. Along with the above items tools and equipments used for the construction of illegal weapons have also been seized.

SP Lower Dibang Valley Sanjay Kumar Sain while congratulating his team remembered that the same team in the past had put valiant efforts to nab underground elements and recovery of several automatic and semi automatic weapons in the region.

He further credited the team for ensuring zero casualty with high yields and assured that in the coming days work on the said case might lead to uncovering of larger arms rackets in the area.

He also conveyed his gratitude for DGP, R.P Upadhyay and other senior officers for their constant support and guidance to Roing Police and hoped that Roing Police would keep on providing exemplary service to the people.