IOCL spent Rs 400 Cr in northeast on refineries upgradation for BS-VI- CGM

Itanagar

Indian oil Corporation Limited ( IOCL ) has spent Rs 400 crore in the northeast on refineries upgradation for BS-VI, said G Ramesh, Chief General Manager of IOCL.

Ramesh who is head of Indian oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), in the Northeast, said that all retail depots of Indian Oil in the state will dispense BS-VI fuels from April 1, 2020 and moving toward digitally.

“Upgrade to BS-VI is an effort of IOCL to ensure a smooth transition to country’s new pollution norms and digitization of oil sector by IOCL, ” he added.

As a part of the digitization, several initiatives have been started which includes a unified mobile app to monitor fuel needs of the consumer, issuance of e-receipts to the consumer, can book indane cylinders through What Apps messaging app and introduced toll-free no -1906 and we.iocl.com where consumers can send feedback or lodge complaints.

In order to promote a cashless economy, Ramesh informed that IO has also rolled out a cash back campaign wherein a customer can get 10% cashback on refueling with UPI or card and every day 40 lucky customers can win Rs 5000 daily through lucky draw every evening.

He also informed that IOCL has spent Rs 17000 crore on refineries up-gradation for BS-VI in whole India and around Rs 400 crore in the northeast.

” Many new retail outlets and LPG distributorship have been commissioned for Arunachal Pradesh and nearly 100 in the northeast states will be retrofitted with modern amenities as a part of Indian Oil ‘s effort to augment existing infrastructure, ” he added

Ramesh hoped that these oil outlets will not only increase the investment in the northeast but will also provide employment and reach to both directly and indirectly to people living in urban as well as rural areas in their services.

The Indian Oil officials told that under its CSR activities the Indian oil has spent 7 crores projects in Arunachal Pradesh in the last three years.

Few ongoing projects under CSR the IOCL include drinking water facilities, ambulances, and medical equipment to various hospitals, school vehicles to institutions across the state.

As of now the Refilling station located at Emchi in Doimukh circle is catering to several need of consumers of state, however there is a proposal of establishment of RO at Bhalukpong for Western Arunachal and Namsai for Eastern Arunachal Pradesh respectively subject to availability of sufficient land for the purpose.

T Palanikumar, General Manager North East, K Mohan, Dy GM and M Talukdar, Chief Manager among others also address the media and elaborated about the activities of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in the field of oil and gas in country, North East region and in Arunachal Pradesh.