Arunachal: The office of Divisional Commissioner Eastern zone still closed after inauguration

Namsai

It is regrettable that the office of Divisional Commissioner Eastern zone at Namsai is closed since the day of inauguration.The office door of the Commissioner with the name plate written as ‘Shri JS Meena Commissioner Eastern Zone’ is yet to open!!

With much hype and show in delegating administration and governance closer to the people of the Eastern Arunachal, Chief Minister Pema Khandu dedicated the office of the Divisional Commissioner (East) here at the Namsai on 23rd January 2018.

The CM also inaugurated the office of the Chief Engineer (PWD), Chief Engineer (PHD&WS) and Superintending Engineer (RWD) but only SE RWD is functioning rest is still operating from capital.

The government had delegated with all administrative and financial powers to DC (E) amid utter motive in catering speedy and convenient services to 11 eastern districts including East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding respectively.

Flashback

The Divisional Commissioner’s office was temporarily made functional from the old Deputy Commissioner’s office building, which was earlier shifted to the new district secretariat building.

When this correspondent enquired on its functional the only staff of the DC (E) revealed that the office after its unveiling ceremony has been bolted and is still functioning from Itanagar. “Whatever file we received we sent it to the capital. Some officials and staffs from the districts also come to enquired about its functioning and staying of DC (E)”, says the staff further.

One of the department officials in the state of anonymity also rues over the missing of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APAR) sent at the Divisional Commissioner Eastern Zone (DCEZ).

He said we are asked to submit our APAR at Namsai as per the government notification unfortunately absent of DCEZ at Namsai cost us much and delayed me to submit the APAR timely for the Departmental promotional Committee (DPC) at Directorate Itanagar.