Arunachal Govt Signs Agreement with Tirot Sing Sun for Establishment of Guest House in shillong

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh signed an agreement with Tirot Sing Sun for establishment of a Guest House in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

The Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh represented by the Deputy Resident Commissioner, GoAP, Shillong, Meghalaya, initiated by the Chief Minister Office, Arunachal Pradesh,Itanagar and the Secretary, GAD, GoAP, Itanagar had signed an agreement with Mr. Tirot Sing Sun, for setting up of Arunachal Pradesh Patient Guest House near NEIGRIHMS at Shillong on rental basis, in a building with name as Hotel Regalia, having twenty five furnished rooms, reception area, kitchen, dining and parking space, under his possession, who will also provide meals to the boarders at a nominal rate and also space for cooking by the boarders themselves if so desired.

The Patient Guest House taken on rental basis shall be inclusive of Electricity Charges, Water Charges, Taxation Charges, Housekeeping, Security and any other charges or taxes to be paid by the provider.

The Patient Guest House shall accommodate only the patients and their attendents from Arunachal Pradesh visiting NEIGRIHMS for treatment.

The Patient Guest House has been taken on rental basis till construction of our own Guest House at our own acquired land near NEIGRIHMS or expiry/extension/termination of the said Agreement as deem fit by the GoAP.