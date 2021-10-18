Arunachal

Arunachal: Gaon Burah wants to develop Eco Tourism in Pistana

For Nature lovers and tourists, Pistana circle is a good destination where they can experience  landscapes, trekking, Bird Watching, sightseeing, and  rafting etc.

October 18, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Gaon Burah wants to develop Eco Tourism in Pistana
ADVERTISEMENT

PISTANA:  For Nature lovers and tourists, Pistana circle is a good destination where they can experience  landscapes, trekking, Bird Watching, sightseeing, and  rafting etc.

Keeping  this in mind, Toko Tado (55), Gaon Burah of Korli Village under Shalleyi  Panchayat of Pistana Circle of Lower Subansiri District is determined to develop Eco-Tourism Resort at Peyen stream in between Yazali to Pistana road.

Pistana Circle is a land of dense forests, sloping mountains, valleys, waterfalls, gorges, soaring peaks in their own natural habitats and is need to explore, and a ECO-TOURISM resort at this area can serve the purposes, said Gaon Burah Toko Tado

Today, Eco-tourism as well as Echo-Resort without degrading environment and natural resources are the new concept of tourist industry, he added further.

The trees, river streams and the rising sun make it a perfect place to take rest for nature lovers valuable,  as well as to be used this place as a picnic spot.

Tags
October 18, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

India Post releases Special Cover in honour of Arunachal unsung heroes

India Post releases Special Cover in honour of Arunachal unsung heroes

October 14, 2021
Arunachal: KVK Upper Siang conducts mass social service cum plantation drive at Ramku Village 

Arunachal: KVK Upper Siang conducts mass social service cum plantation drive at Ramku Village 

October 13, 2021
Arunachal: D Ering WL Sanctuary, a safe refuge for Bengal Florican: Ninong Ering

Arunachal: D Ering WL Sanctuary, a safe refuge for Bengal Florican: Ninong Ering

October 13, 2021
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates SP Office, Fire Station at Hawai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates SP Office, Fire Station at Hawai

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs and PRI leaders at Thrizino

Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs and PRI leaders at Thrizino

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: 3 NSCN-(K), 2 NSCN (IM) cadres surrendered before Tirap Police

Arunachal: 3 NSCN-(K), 2 NSCN (IM) cadres surrendered before Tirap Police

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: APPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Conservator of Forest

Arunachal: APPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Conservator of Forest

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: APPSC to recruit 18 Horticulture Development Officers

Arunachal Employment News : APPSC to recruit 18 Horticulture Development Officers

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: Illegal Timbers with Equipments  seized in Namsang

Arunachal: Illegal Timbers with Equipments  seized in Namsang

October 10, 2021
Arunachal: 3 children died in Tirap after falling down into a roadside pit filled with water

Arunachal: 3 children died in Tirap after falling down into a roadside pit filled with water

October 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!