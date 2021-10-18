Arunachal: Gaon Burah wants to develop Eco Tourism in Pistana

ADVERTISEMENT

PISTANA: For Nature lovers and tourists, Pistana circle is a good destination where they can experience landscapes, trekking, Bird Watching, sightseeing, and rafting etc.

Keeping this in mind, Toko Tado (55), Gaon Burah of Korli Village under Shalleyi Panchayat of Pistana Circle of Lower Subansiri District is determined to develop Eco-Tourism Resort at Peyen stream in between Yazali to Pistana road.

Pistana Circle is a land of dense forests, sloping mountains, valleys, waterfalls, gorges, soaring peaks in their own natural habitats and is need to explore, and a ECO-TOURISM resort at this area can serve the purposes, said Gaon Burah Toko Tado

Today, Eco-tourism as well as Echo-Resort without degrading environment and natural resources are the new concept of tourist industry, he added further.

The trees, river streams and the rising sun make it a perfect place to take rest for nature lovers valuable, as well as to be used this place as a picnic spot.