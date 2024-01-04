Arunachal: Chowna Mein chaired a Core-Committee Meeting of Unsung Heroes

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein chaired a Core-Committee Meeting of Unsung Heroes and discussed the way forward for carrying out research work on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein said that the Govt has committed to publish the Research Work in book form and to get it included in the history book of School Syllabus for the students to read.

He emphasized on completing the research work in toto before the final publication citing the significance of the research work in re-writing the history of Arunachal Pradesh to highlight the participation of our people in the freedom movement.

He urged Rajiv Gandhi University to compile the research work in the book form and hand it over to the Govt for further decision for inclusion in the school syllabus.

The Core Committee in its meeting today had decided to extend the Research Works for another year as the Govt has received many representations from various communities and organizations for inclusion in the list of Unsung Heroes.

In the meeting, ways to go about the publications of books on the history of Arunachal Pradesh for inclusion in the NCERT/SCERT syllabus were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Hon’ble Minister of Education & Cultural Affairs, Taba Tedir, Advisor to CM, Tai Tagak, Advisor to DCM, Anupam Tangu, Vice-Chancellor, RGU, Prof Saket Khuswaha, Member Secretary, Dani Salu, Registrar RGU, N T Rikham and Research Scholar, Nepha Wangsa.