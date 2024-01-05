ADVERTISMENT
National

Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become India’s richest person

His total net worth has reached $97.6 billion as of 9:30 am on Friday.

Last Updated: January 5, 2024
1 minute read
NEW DELHI-  Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become India’s richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Adani Group Chairman and veteran businessman Gautam Adani has once again become the richest person in India.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani’s net worth has increased by Rs 7.67 billion in the last two days. His total net worth has reached $97.6 billion as of 9:30 am on Friday.

He has achieved the top position in this list, overtaking Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani is now the second richest person in India, with a total net worth of $97 billion.

Due to the tremendous increase in the net worth of Gautam Adani, his ranking in the list of world’s billionaires has also improved.

Gautam Adani has now reached 12th position in the list of world’s billionaires of Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In this list, Mukesh Ambani has slipped from 12th position to 13th position.

Tags
