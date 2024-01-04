ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: CEO inaugurates EVM demo centre and SVEEP corner at Tezu

The programme was attended by SP, Lohit, Head of Offices and Nodal Officers appointed from various departments for the conduct of upcoming simultaneous elections.

TEZU-   The Chief Electoral Officer, Arunachal Pradesh, Pawan Kumar Sain, inaugurated the newly set up EVM Demonstration Centre (EDC) and SVEEP corner at the District Secretariat, Tezu on 04-01-2024 in the presence of the Shashvat Saurabh,  District Election Officer, Lohit.

The CEO was briefed by the District Election Officer, Lohit about the EDC, Nodal Oficers and the SVEEP activities to be carried out regarding the EVM demonstration and awareness across the district. The CEO was later taken around the EDC and SVEEP Corner by Dr. P.C. Swain, the District Nodal Officer for SVEEP activities.

Few of the first-time voters of the district present during the programme also interacted with the CEO and were later explained the procedure of voting and mock votes were casted by them at the EDC.

The CEO suggested to ensure that public are conscious about the EVMs being used for training and awareness and also instructed to ensure that adequate outreach on EVM awareness is done through mobile EDC too across the district.

