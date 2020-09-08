Arunachal: BJP, Congress condemn China's statement referring Arunachal Pradesh as ''South Tibet''

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Cutting across political affiliations, leaders from both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress have strongly condemned China’s Foreign Ministry’s remarks dubbing Arunachal Pradesh as “South Tibet”.

“We strongly condemn Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Zhao Lijiang’s statement claiming Arunachal as their territory. China has no authority to claim Arunachal as ‘South Tibet or Chinese territory’,” BJP Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Tapir Gao said on Tuesday.

Gao said, “Arunachal is and shall always remain an integral part of India.”

Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia joined the condemnation and said that whatever the incident happening in Indo-china border is a sad one, we are peace loving people and always believe in peace, ‘ China should not think that we are weak but we want peace and every problem has a solution through peaceful way’ he said.

Our boys who has been abducted from our state should be returned or send back, he said adding that Arunachal is an integral part of India is still and will remain as part of India, whatever their claim is very unfortunate.

Home Minister Bamang Felix inform the media, that the state and central government is coordinating for release of our people, administration has meet the family members, we are working on ground. he said.

‘Claiming Arunachal Pradesh as south Tibet by Chinese is a pigmentation of their imagination’, Arunachal will always remain with India and is an integral part of India and their claim is nothing but an unfortunate, Felix said.

Condemning Chinese statement, former Union Minister and Congress MLA from Pasighat West Ninong Ering in a twitter post wrote, “Arunachal Pradesh is integral part of India and we are proud to be Indians. JAI HIND.”

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has asked China to refrain from issuing ‘’dubious’’ statements.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh outrightly reject the dubious statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry dubbing our state as ‘South Tibet’. We strongly condemn such statements and advise the Chinese government and the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to refrain from such notoriety,” the state’s apex students body said in a strongly-worded statement.