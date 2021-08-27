Arunachal: Assam Rifles Celebrates Women Equality Day at Laju

ADVERTISEMENT

KHONSA- Khonsa Battalion of HQ IGAR (North) under Spear Corps celebrated Women Equality Day at Laju village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh on 26 Aug 2021.

A lecture on women empowerment & equality and friendly volleyball match amongst girls of Laju village was conducted. Cultural dance and songs were performed by the villagers during the celebration.

Medical team carried out check up and administered necessary medicines to villagers. A ‘Know Your Army’ corner was established to inform youth regarding various upcoming recruitment rallies.

Villagers appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles for celebrating women equality day.