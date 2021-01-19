Arunachal: APWWS conducts legal awareness programme at Tani Happa

TANI HAPPA: Continuing their legal awareness on women rights, team of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women in coordination with Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) Sagalee Branch conducted one day legal awareness programme at Community Hall of Govt Upper Primary School, Tani Happa(New Sagalee) to enable them to know their legal rights and its advantages.

While addressing the womenfolk, Chairperson APSCW Ms. Radhilu Chai Techi spoke on gender equality and says that our state has more girl population than boys and when it comes to property and inheritance boys are given more importance than girls but with changing time all this notion should be change and girls should also be given equal rights over property and inheritance.

Advocating for providing better education to girl child Ms.Radhilu says that in comparison to other state Arunachal is still lacking in girls education and till today boys are given more opportunities to pursue higher education by parents than girls. She added that equal opportunities should be given to girls to pursue higher education to make her independent and strong.

She also called upon Gaon Buras and Buris to judge without any bias especially cases related to women. The women should be given encouragement to step up equal footing with male counterparts.

Furthermore, Ms. Chai inform that APSCW has approached the state Govt to enhance the reservation of women in Gram Panchayat to 50% from 33% to strengthen women participation at grassroot level governance. She also called upon women Panchayat leaders to perform their duties sincerely.

She also pointed out the side effects of Polygamy in the society and said that it is one of the main causes of domestic abuse against women. She also spoke on practice of mithun exchange prevalent in tribal societies and its negative impact on women’s life after marriage.

Resource persons on the occasion Smti Techi Hunmai spoke on Domestic Violence and Polygamy, Adv. Karmo Chatton on Compulsory registration of marriage and free legal aid, Miss Toko Chichi, Block Manager ARSLM Sagalee on Skill development and various scheme of Govt for women by, Dr. Nabam Lata Techi MO Parang PHC on Mental Health and Drug abuse and Alcoholism and Meaning of SHG by Smti Hoksum Ori, Member Secretary APSCW respectively.

Smti Debia Para, APWWS president Apop Unit and Smti Gollo Putung Nabam, President APWWS Branch Sagalee also spoke on the occasion and thanked APSCW team for their untiring efforts towards women emancipation and empowering women through legal awareness.