Arunachal: Chukhu Bablu emphasis for better co-ordination among govt servants and panchayat leaders

YUPIA: Newly elected Papum Pare Zila Parishad chairperson Chukhu Bablu emphasis for better coordination, relationship and better understanding among the government servant and panchayat leaders for execution of project at ground level in smooth way.

Bablu today visited his office and interacted all the staffs of the District Planning development agency (DPDA) and also meet other top officials of the Papum Pare district administration and have interaction and sough support and cooperation.

While interacting the officials, Bablu appeal all the official of the district including circle administration and elected panchayat raj members for selecting of schemes and executing on the ground. “ I can assure that whatever will be in the interest of the development of district and welfare of the people will be taken as my priority” Bablu said adding that the governing body of the Papum Pare Zila Parishad may be called immediately so that all the elected PRI members and official can know each other and coordinate each other for development of rural area and also share the basis need of the area and also share information about the ongoing scheme if any. He added.

“ development can be possible if all section of society including the government servants, pubic leaders, social workers, senior citizens, students, and general public play their role and extend support to administration to make a better and develop Arunachal” Bablu added.